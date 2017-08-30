Forest Parker organizing collection for hurricane survivors
10-year-old has family in Texas
By Thomas Vogel
Ten-year-old Storey Novak, a 5th grader at Grant-White Elementary School, is organizing a collection for those affected by Hurricane Harvey this Saturday, Sept 2. at her family's home, 516 Hannah Ave.
She'll be on the family's porch from 8 to 11 a.m. and is looking for children's toys and clothing, toiletries, diapers, "notes of encouragement" and monetary donations.
"I am very sad to see all the damage the storms have caused and want to help," Storey wrote in a flier announcing the event, dubbed "Sponsor a Storey."
Storey has spent time with her extended family, including her grandparents—who she calls Nana and Banana— in Beaumont and Galveston, Texas. Her father, Dan, is a Forest Park village commissioner.
"She has performed service hours in the past and truly is a leader at heart with no fear who wants to make a difference," Novak wrote in an email to the Review. "Watching the news unfold she wanted to help and was thinking about those in need and said 'what if it was us?'"
All donations will be sent to her grandfather, James Makin (Banana), so he can coordinate distribution with the local Salvation Army in Jefferson County.
Novak, in an email to the Review, said Makin has "many connections both in the town and throughout the county. He holds annual give back events & functions through-out the year and will use those same resources to aid/assist those in need."
Anyone interested in helping can send an email to storeynovak@yahoo.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Stopped in today. Very nice store. Lots of nice...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: August 31st, 2017 1:30 PM
Yes the Oriental Museum was very interesting. Join us...
By Connie Wade Kovco
Posted: August 30th, 2017 10:20 PM
Congrats to the young people. Proud and glad to...
By Tom Galassini
Posted: August 30th, 2017 4:33 PM
What a wonderful history! We once ordered Starship so...
By Jordan Kuehn
Posted: August 30th, 2017 2:26 PM
We are open today if you want to come see :)
By Talion Taliaferro
Posted: August 30th, 2017 1:39 PM
FoPa could do a lot worse than a HOBO. It won't...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: August 29th, 2017 7:47 PM
On: Hello HOBO
Really, no one on the editorial team has ever gone to...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: August 29th, 2017 4:15 PM
On: Hello HOBO
Will there be money in the budget to cover the...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: August 29th, 2017 3:48 PM
Thanks for sharing this Jill! Hope prevails and live...
By Michelle Jensen
Posted: August 26th, 2017 12:17 AM
I am impressed by this initiative to make Forest Park...
By David Lucht
Posted: August 24th, 2017 5:32 PM