Forest Parker organizing collection for hurricane survivors

By Thomas Vogel

Staff Reporter

Ten-year-old Storey Novak, a 5th grader at Grant-White Elementary School, is organizing a collection for those affected by Hurricane Harvey this Saturday, Sept 2. at her family's home, 516 Hannah Ave.

She'll be on the family's porch from 8 to 11 a.m. and is looking for children's toys and clothing, toiletries, diapers, "notes of encouragement" and monetary donations.

"I am very sad to see all the damage the storms have caused and want to help," Storey wrote in a flier announcing the event, dubbed "Sponsor a Storey."

Storey has spent time with her extended family, including her grandparents—who she calls Nana and Banana— in Beaumont and Galveston, Texas. Her father, Dan, is a Forest Park village commissioner.

"She has performed service hours in the past and truly is a leader at heart with no fear who wants to make a difference," Novak wrote in an email to the Review. "Watching the news unfold she wanted to help and was thinking about those in need and said 'what if it was us?'"

All donations will be sent to her grandfather, James Makin (Banana), so he can coordinate distribution with the local Salvation Army in Jefferson County.

Novak, in an email to the Review, said Makin has "many connections both in the town and throughout the county. He holds annual give back events & functions through-out the year and will use those same resources to aid/assist those in need."

Anyone interested in helping can send an email to storeynovak@yahoo.com.