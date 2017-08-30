Proviso East football loses home opener

By Staff

Proviso East (0-1) lost their home football opener in a hard-fought battle with Round Lake 34-26. East struck first with a quick touchdown from Senior QB Kurt Sturghill to wide out Kewon Johnson. Round Lake responded with two touchdowns before East scored twice more in quick succession including another TD pass from Sturghill and a fumble recovery for a touchdown on the ensuing kick-off. The Pirates were winning halfway through the 4th quarter before Round Lake scored two more touchdowns to retake the lead. Proviso East had one final chance to win but a 22-yard reception to the Round Lake 35 yard line with a minute remaining ended in a fumble. Round Lake then ran out the clock.

Final Score:

Proviso East 26

Round Lake 34