Proviso East football loses home opener
Next game Sept. 2 at Glenbard West
By Staff
Proviso East (0-1) lost their home football opener in a hard-fought battle with Round Lake 34-26. East struck first with a quick touchdown from Senior QB Kurt Sturghill to wide out Kewon Johnson. Round Lake responded with two touchdowns before East scored twice more in quick succession including another TD pass from Sturghill and a fumble recovery for a touchdown on the ensuing kick-off. The Pirates were winning halfway through the 4th quarter before Round Lake scored two more touchdowns to retake the lead. Proviso East had one final chance to win but a 22-yard reception to the Round Lake 35 yard line with a minute remaining ended in a fumble. Round Lake then ran out the clock.
Final Score:
Proviso East 26
Round Lake 34
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Forest Park.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Stopped in today. Very nice store. Lots of nice...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: August 31st, 2017 1:30 PM
Yes the Oriental Museum was very interesting. Join us...
By Connie Wade Kovco
Posted: August 30th, 2017 10:20 PM
Congrats to the young people. Proud and glad to...
By Tom Galassini
Posted: August 30th, 2017 4:33 PM
What a wonderful history! We once ordered Starship so...
By Jordan Kuehn
Posted: August 30th, 2017 2:26 PM
We are open today if you want to come see :)
By Talion Taliaferro
Posted: August 30th, 2017 1:39 PM
FoPa could do a lot worse than a HOBO. It won't...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: August 29th, 2017 7:47 PM
On: Hello HOBO
Really, no one on the editorial team has ever gone to...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: August 29th, 2017 4:15 PM
On: Hello HOBO
Will there be money in the budget to cover the...
By Pam Fontana
Posted: August 29th, 2017 3:48 PM
Thanks for sharing this Jill! Hope prevails and live...
By Michelle Jensen
Posted: August 26th, 2017 12:17 AM
I am impressed by this initiative to make Forest Park...
By David Lucht
Posted: August 24th, 2017 5:32 PM